Fintan O’Toole: Ireland’s brilliant education system is a complete fluke
Education is our greatest asset, yet we produce it in an utterly haphazard way
The growth of higher education has been spectacular. File photograph: Getty
This week, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe more or less accepted that the old game is up. Moves towards a minimum global corporation tax rate are unstoppable. Ireland will no longer be able to use low corporate taxation as its unique selling point.
“This moment”, he acknowledged, “has been coming for years; it’s now happening, and it will have consequences.”