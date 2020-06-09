Fintan O’Toole: Ireland is in denial about homegrown racism

First a warning: the beginning of this column contains some highly offensive language. I quote it because otherwise the point could not be made.

In 2011, the State initiated a very rare prosecution for online hate speech under section 2 of the 1989 Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act. The accused, a 27-year-old Kerry man, had created a Facebook page entitled “Promote the use of knacker babies for shark bait”. He suggested on it: “Instead of using animals for shark bait, they could use knack babies. Also as food at feeding time in the zoo. And for testing new drugs for viruses.” A total of 644 people joined this Facebook group, and many of them added further abusive comments.