Fintan O’Toole: Ireland is again collateral damage in Britain’s self-harm
The attitudes behind Brexit resurface in Boris Johnson’s tragic failure of leadership
A woman points towards a satirical poster from the group Led By Donkeys depicting Boris Johnson as former British prime minister Neville Chamberlain delivering his “Peace for Our Time” speech, Kentish Town, London, on May 19th. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Even as Ireland dips its toes in the shallow end of escape from lockdown, there is a problem looming on the farther shore. It is Britain.
We exist on an archipelago, most of whose population lives on the eastern island. We share a common travel area. The air route between Dublin and London is, in normal times, the busiest in Europe. In the world we inhabited until recently, about a million trips were made from Britain to Ireland every year.