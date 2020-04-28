Fintan O’Toole: In this crisis, the Government ditched its own plan
Government adopted system for handling emergencies in 2017 but has ignored it
The maintenance of trust requires an honest answer to an honest question: why has the Government not followed its own plan? Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty
In the management of a crisis, two things matter: people and systems. Almost everyone would agree that in Ireland the people part has been terrific. Ministers, civil servants and public health scientists are working day and night to save as many lives as possible.
Nothing in what follows here is intended to question the integrity and dedication of any of these people. But individual effort and expertise have to be channelled into robust and rational systems if they are to be fully effective. That is not happening.