Fintan O’Toole: Ignorance is bliss when it comes to comments on social media
Learning to block out anonymous bitterness is a mental health imperative
Don’t get sucked into the vortex. Photograph: iStock
Robert Watt, the incoming secretary general of the Department of Health, is overpaid. But he earned a little of his €292,000 salary last week with some very good advice about social media to senior health managers.
“Use it,” he told them, “to get out information but that’s it – don’t engage, don’t follow the comments because it really is very damaging for people’s mental health if they get into that vortex of reading and commenting on what people are saying.”