Fintan O’Toole: If Brexit is so great, why is Britain acting like it’s not happening?
Our neighbours are still struggling to believe that Brexit is a real-world event
British prime minister Boris Johnson. Consequences are merely boring details to the Brexiteers. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA
Last autumn, the British government spent £46 million (€50.6m) on its largest propaganda campaign since the second World War. Its aim was to prepare the country for Brexit. In January, the UK National Audit Office reported that “it is not clear that the campaign resulted in the public being significantly better prepared”.
So this week, Boris Johnson’s administration launched a massive advertising blitz to prepare Britain for Brexit.