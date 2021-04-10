Fintan O’Toole: I got a mortgage at 24 – unthinkable for today’s young adults

The great stabilisers of conservative Ireland – priests and property – are gone

Fintan O'Toole

Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley cited what he described as a “mind-blowing statistic” that the home ownership rates among 25-39-year-olds is now down to about 12 per cent. Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley cited what he described as a “mind-blowing statistic” that the home ownership rates among 25-39-year-olds is now down to about 12 per cent. Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Next year it will be 40 years since I got my first mortgage, jointly with my wife-to-be. I am 63. I got a mortgage at 24.

I was a very badly paid freelance journalist with an unstable income. My wife had just got a job as a secondary school teacher. We were able to stop paying rent and buy a small but very comfortable house on the north side of Dublin, half an hour’s walk from O’Connell Bridge. We didn’t think any of this was unusual.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.