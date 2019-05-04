Fintan O’Toole: I am a cis man with cis privilege
Transgender rights are human rights. They don’t require a hierarchy of victimhood
Fintan O’Toole: ‘The courtesy of calling people by their own chosen names, individual and collective, is essential both to civil society and to basic human decency.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty
“Sticks and stones” we used to sing, “may break my bones/ But names will never harm me.” It was not true then, and it is not true now.
Names are how we identify ourselves and how we are identified by others, and these are matters of great consequence. They are not just words and sounds – they are also speak of perception, prejudice and power.