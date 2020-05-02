You, me and Mrs Murphy down the road are currently subsidising Donald Trump. The staff at his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare are having 70 per cent of their wages paid from funds we are borrowing on international markets.

And rightly so. Those jobs matter. Trump’s Irish employees have the same right to protection as the other million members of the workforce who are currently having all or most of their wages paid from public funds. But the longer this crisis goes on, the more uncomfortable this State support for self-proclaimed multi-billionaires will become.