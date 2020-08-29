Fintan O’Toole: Golfgate’s sleepwalkers aren’t stupid. They have a different problem

They were sleepwalking at a time when everyone else was wide awake.

On RTÉ radio’s Liveline on Monday, Cormac (his surname was not broadcast) told Katie Hannon about his experience of watching the somnambulists of the Oireachtas Golf Society gather, without face masks, in the Station House Hotel in Clifden last week. He sneaked a look at the table plan for that evening’s anniversary dinner. When he went up to his own room, he said to his wife: “There’ll be trouble with this one.”