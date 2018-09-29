Some of the titles still on the shelves of the old Garrison Library in Gibraltar: Charles Mayer’s Jungle Beasts I Have Captured; GP Sanderson’s Thirteen Years Among the Wild Beasts of India; the Maharajah of Cooch Behar’s Shooting in Cooch Behar: A Record of Thirty-Seven Years of Sport and my favourite, Major AE Wardrop’s Modern Pig-Sticking.

The library was founded in 1793 and remained as a refined retreat for the officers of the British military garrison until 2011. Inside the elegant Georgian building, there is a stellar gathering of historians at a conference called Bordering on Brexit, itself part of a wider project called “Embers of Empire”.