Our nearest neighbours are not the only ones who have held daft referendums. Apart from the one on abortion in 1983, the daftest one we’ve done was in May 2012. It passed quite easily and nearly a million people voted in favour of it. There was a very strong consensus in the media, among the biggest political parties and among the great and the good that it was a good thing. Its purpose was to endorse a set of fiscal rules that must be applied by all governments in the euro zone. Those rules will set the very tight spending parameters within which Paschal Donohoe will present today’s budget. And here’s the absurd little secret: almost nobody thinks they make sense – except, that is, as evidence of the stifling power of orthodoxy.

The fiscal rules were essentially a religious act. In 2012, the euro zone was in turmoil as a result of its own poor design and of the European Central Bank’s initially inept response to the great banking crisis. Even while Barack Obama’s policy of fiscal stimulus was clearly working in the US, it was decided that the euro zone must show the markets Europe would do penance for its sins and show a firm purpose of amendment. This was to be done by having member states sign up to the so-called Fiscal Compact which, in effect, seeks to outlaw Keynesian economics. Its thrust was to shift national budgeting out of the arena of democratic debate and into that of technocratic control.