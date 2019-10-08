Fintan O’Toole: Everybody knows Ireland's fiscal rules are daft
Rules that shape budget are part of disastrous response to banking crisis
Minister for Finance Paschal O’Donohue at Government Buildings on budget day last year. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Our nearest neighbours are not the only ones who have held daft referendums. Apart from the one on abortion in 1983, the daftest one we’ve done was in May 2012.
It passed quite easily and nearly a million people voted in favour of it. There was a very strong consensus in the media, among the biggest political parties and among the great and the good that it was a good thing.