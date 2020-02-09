Fintan O’Toole: Election 2020 has ended the old political system in Ireland
This is not just a change election - it’s changed Irish elections for the foreseeable future
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, with local councillor Seamas McGrattan, casting her vote in Dublin on Saturday. The party’s success has redrawn the political map in the Republic. Photograph: PA
The inevitable cliché after every general election is that the people have spoken. But this time, the message is that, in electoral terms, there is no single “people”.
You don’t have to be very old to remember a time, unquestionably, when there was such a thing as a single political system in Ireland.