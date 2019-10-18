So the backstop has become the frontstop. British prime minister Boris Johnson and his allies will claim victory: the hated backstop has been ditched. It is in Ireland’s interests not to contradict that claim too vehemently – allowing the Brexiteers to save face is a necessary part of the process.

Given that Johnson came to office in July declaring that he would not even begin to negotiate with the European Union unless it agreed in advance to scrap the backstop, there is a lot of face to save. If a good outcome for Ireland is to be achieved, a certain amount of strategic amnesia will be required. We must forget, for example, Johnson’s speech to the DUP conference less than a year ago, warning that if Northern Ireland had to continue to follow EU rules, it would “leave Northern Ireland behind as an economic semi-colony of the EU and we would be damaging the fabric of the union with regulatory checks and even customs controls between GB and NI”. We must not say too loudly that this is exactly what Johnson has now agreed to do.