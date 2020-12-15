Fintan O’Toole: Don’t buy your children a digital device for Christmas. Read to them

During the summer my 20-month-old grandson was in quarantine with us. I was sitting on the sofa, reading on my laptop. He toddled over and, in an imperious gesture, closed the screen with one hand, while presenting me with a book to read to him with the other. I’m not sure I’ve ever been so delighted by one silent movement. I knew that boy was going to be just fine.

I’m also not sure I’ve ever felt more melancholic, while reading a report on a non-catastrophic subject, than I did last week, as I was going through the excellent Children’s School Lives Study.