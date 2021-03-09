Fintan O’Toole: Deception by the Davy 16 was based on pure greed

They were ghouls, preying on the remains of shattered lives. Encoded in the Anglo Irish Bank bonds that 16 people at Davy stockbrokers were using for their greasy little scam were lost jobs, lost homes, lost childhoods – and the humiliation of a nation.

This was November 2014. Ireland had just emerged from its infantilised existence as a ward of the Troika. We were still paying the hideous bill run up by casino bankers and the culture of impunity that allowed them to run rampant.