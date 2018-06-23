Literary reputations are fragile things, but David Drumm’s place in the annals of Irish fiction seems secure. The €7.2 billion in phoney deposits with which he inflated the accounts of Anglo Irish Bank a decade ago is invention on an epic scale.

It did what the most ambitious novelists do. It created a parallel universe that had the feel of reality, a storybook world of success stories for investors, shareholders and regulators. It was a carnival merry-go-round of funny money made to look like a golden carriage drawn by thoroughbreds. The sheer scale and effrontery of the illusion are undeniably impressive.

