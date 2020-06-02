Fintan O’Toole: Coronavirus is like the Taliban – it hates art

A viral Taliban has taken over the country. Covid-19, like many mass killers, is a fanatical puritan – no dancing, no music, no unholy images, no festivals. It has devastated cultural life.

Over 12,000 events have been cancelled. Over the last two months, 2.4 million members of the public have not had the experience of attending a cultural gathering they would otherwise have participated in. And this is not a short-term shutdown.