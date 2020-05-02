Fintan O’Toole: Company bailouts must not become corporate blackmail

A repeat of the last crash, with ordinary people bled dry, would be catastrophic

Fintan O'Toole

Even as the US was setting aside $50 billion to bail out airlines, the conservative government in Australia allowed Virgin Australia to go into administration. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty Images

You, me and Mrs Murphy down the road are currently subsidising Donald Trump. The staff at his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare are having 70 per cent of their wages paid from funds we are borrowing on international markets.

And rightly so. Those jobs matter. Trump’s Irish employees have the same right to protection as the other million members of the workforce who are currently having all or most of their wages paid from public funds. But the longer this crisis goes on, the more uncomfortable this State support for self-proclaimed multi-billionaires will become.

