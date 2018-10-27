Fintan O’Toole: Casey didn’t create an audience - it found him
Casey’s rivals, to their credit, did not follow by picking scab of Ireland’s deepest prejudice
When I was a child, there was a fad for good news/bad news jokes. The dentist tells the patient: “I have good news and bad news. The good news is that your teeth are perfect. The bad news is that your gums will have to come out.”
The balance in the presidential election results is rather more on the positive side than that. But we do have to acknowledge this is a silver lining with more than a little cloud.