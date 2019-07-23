Blessed are the poo-polishers, for they shall see the kingdom of Brexit.

A little over a year ago, when Theresa May browbeat her recalcitrant cabinet into endorsing her Brexit plan at Chequers, Boris Johnson, then foreign secretary, repeatedly complained that arguing for the plan would be like “polishing a turd”. He added sarcastically: “Luckily we have some expert turd polishers”, while, as the Mail on Sunday reported at the time, “shooting a glance at one of Mrs May’s spin doctors”.