Fintan O’Toole: Brexiteers are Britain’s biggest Marxists
Tory hardliners are driven by a bizarre and contradictory economic determinism
Anti-Brexit demonstrators protest outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, England. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
Marxism is alive and well in British politics. The irony, though, is that its strongest influence is not in Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party. It is on the Tory right. Perhaps the oddest thing about the Brexit zealots – though there is a great deal of competition for this title – is that they cling to a particularly crude form of Marxist economic determinism.