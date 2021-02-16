Fintan O’Toole: Brexit walked all over North's delicate construct of ambiguity

Instead of using North for proxy wars, Britain and EU need to get back to living with ambiguity

Fintan O'Toole

The Northern Ireland protocol is salvage from the shipwreck of Brexit. Photograph: iStock

The capital of Texas declared its independence from the culture of the rest of the state by adopting the motto: Keep Austin Weird. Northern Ireland needs its own slogan: Keep Ulster Blurry. 

Neither zealots nor technocrats like fuzziness. But Northern Ireland needs it. Its peace process is founded on the understanding that living with ambiguity is better than dying for certitude.

