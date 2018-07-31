Given the trouble British industry is facing, I am happy to offer a sure-fire winner to its entrepreneurs. There is bound to be a huge market in T-shirts, posters, mugs, pillowcases, postcards, and perhaps even tattoos imprinted with a Tudor crown and the words in white capitals on a red background: KEEP HYSTERICAL AND CARRY ON.

The original poster, issued in 1939 by the Ministry of Information as part of its preparations for an impending world war, was revived ironically in recent decades, and perhaps its appeal as an affectionate parody of the traditional English virtues of composure and resilience should have been a warning. The only stiff upper lips on display in England now belong to the victims of botched Botox jobs.