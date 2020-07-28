Fintan O’Toole: Brexit is like having to listen to someone else’s dreams

The epic story of liberation has become mesmerisingly tedious

Fintan O'Toole

Jacob Rees-Mogg: “Brexit”, he told the Tory party conference in 2017, “is Magna Carta . . it’s Waterloo, it’s Agincourt, it’s Crécy. We win all these things”. Photograph: Peter Summers/Getty Images

One of the reasons psychoanalysts deserve their fees is that they have to listen to other peoples’ dreams.

“Tell a dream, lose a reader,” Henry James (allegedly) advised young writers. Vivid dreams are absolutely fascinating to the people who have had them. But once you extract these phantasms from the inside of your head and try to put them into words, they very quickly fade into tedium, like delicate ancient frescoes exposed to light. Or like Brexit.

