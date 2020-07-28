Fintan O’Toole: Brexit ends up as a nightmare of endless and overwhelming banality

One of the reasons psychoanalysts deserve their fees is that they have to listen to other peoples’ dreams.

“Tell a dream, lose a reader,” Henry James (allegedly) advised young writers. Vivid dreams are absolutely fascinating to the people who have had them. But once you extract these phantasms from the inside of your head and try to put them into words, they very quickly fade into tedium, like delicate ancient frescoes exposed to light. Or like Brexit.