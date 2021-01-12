Fintan O’Toole: Assault on US Capitol showed Trump where his market is now

There’s an American cliché: Run it up the flagpole and see who salutes. It emerged from the advertising industry in the Mad Men era. It’s what you do with an idea that’s a bit outlandish but that just might work; test it out in a promising market.

Last week the Confederate flag that is the emblem of white supremacy, and the Trump 2020 flag that symbolises the overthrow of electoral democracy, replaced the Stars and Stripes in the Capitol building in Washington.