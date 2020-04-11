Fintan O’Toole: After Covid-19 we will love – and detest – our devices more
Technology has made this plague different from anything humanity has known before
A boy does school work at home in northeast Australia. It is almost impossible to imagine where we would be, during this coronavirus pandemic, without digital connectivity. Photograph: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images
In most respects, the Covid-19 crisis connects us to our ancestors. Pestilence and the fear of plagues have been part of the human condition for thousands of years.
The bubble most of us in the privileged world have been living in over recent decades is not the norm – it is, in the long view, a strange anomaly. We are being forced to undergo what countless generations endured before us: the fear, the shock, the overwhelming sense of fragility.