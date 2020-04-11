In most respects, the Covid-19 crisis connects us to our ancestors. Pestilence and the fear of plagues have been part of the human condition for thousands of years.

The bubble most of us in the privileged world have been living in over recent decades is not the norm – it is, in the long view, a strange anomaly. We are being forced to undergo what countless generations endured before us: the fear, the shock, the overwhelming sense of fragility.