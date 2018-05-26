Fintan O’Toole: Abortion result shows democracy can rise above hysteria and hate
Ireland has voted No to tribalism and fear in overwhelming decision to remove the Eighth
Floral tributes are laid at a mural to Savita Halappanavar on Camden Street in Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: Getty Images
So Ireland voted overwhelmingly No.
No to the tribalism that would divide it into mutually exclusive clans of male and female, rural and urban, young and old. No to Constitutional body-shaming. No to “feck off to England”.