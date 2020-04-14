This crisis is terrible for everybody. But within the big disaster is a very specific tragedy. It is unfolding quietly, mostly out of sight and little remarked. It affects, as always, people who are economically marginal and therefore invisible. But it is preventable and it is not too late to limit the damage it will do.

It needs an urgent and sustained concentration by Government on a very particular group of people: those who work in care homes and in residential institutions for people with disabilities. These people are, with good reason, feeling frightened and abandoned. Without a co-ordinated emergency response, very many of them will both contract Covid-19 and spread it to other vulnerable people.