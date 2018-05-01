Fintan O’Toole: 8th Amendment demands punishment for women

Constitutional ban means Ireland too extreme even for mainstream social conservatives

Fintan O'Toole

The referendum on the Eighth Amendment will be held on May 25th.

I’m not sure people who want to defend the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution know how extreme their position is. Extreme, that is to say, not by the standards of those of us who always opposed it and would like it to be repealed, but even by the standards of mainstream social conservatism.

