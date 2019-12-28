Perhaps in 2019 it was not just Game of Thrones that left viewers feeling short-changed. Fans of the great TV extravaganza were apoplectic in May – how could all that lurid action, all that vivid spectacle, have produced such a sense of anticlimax? Their rage was comically disproportionate but even those whose energies went into more serious matters surely knew how they felt.

For this was a year for lurid action and vivid spectacle leading – where exactly? Big things were unfolding in obvious ways but their effects seemed oddly underwhelming.