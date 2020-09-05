Fintan O’Toole: 10 key moments from six months of lockdown
The firm early decisions, the mis-steps, the reopenings as the country grappled with Covid-19
Then taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Blair House, Washington DC giving his sombre address to Ireland on measures to halt the spread of Covid-19. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
1. March 12th
It was 6.30am in Washington DC and still dark outside when the then taoiseach Leo Varadkar came to a podium outside Blair House. The previous day, Ireland had recorded its first death from Covid-19, and the World Health Organisation had formally declared a global pandemic.
Varadkar was calm but blunt: “There will be many more cases. More people will get sick and unfortunately, we must face the tragic reality that some people will die.”