Fintan O’Toole: 10 key moments from six months of lockdown

The firm early decisions, the mis-steps, the reopenings as the country grappled with Covid-19

Fintan O'Toole

Then taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Blair House, Washington DC giving his sombre address to Ireland on measures to halt the spread of Covid-19. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Then taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Blair House, Washington DC giving his sombre address to Ireland on measures to halt the spread of Covid-19. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

How did Ireland handle Covid-19? We take a look at the firm early decisions, the mis-steps and the reopenings

1. March 12th

 It was 6.30am in Washington DC and still dark outside when the then taoiseach Leo Varadkar came to a podium outside Blair House. The previous day, Ireland had recorded its first death from Covid-19, and the World Health Organisation had formally declared a global pandemic.  

Varadkar was calm but blunt: “There will be many more cases. More people will get sick and unfortunately, we must face the tragic reality that some people will die.” 

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.