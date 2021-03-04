Finn McRedmond: Wokeness is dying, another victim of the pandemic

“Woke” has become a ubiquitous term in our vocabulary. What once indicated an alertness to social injustice seems to have been corrupted. A term that encouraged sensitivity and guided us towards a fairer society is now wielded as a blunt instrument to chastise those who deviate from heterodoxy.

And thanks to its primacy, we have seen countless livelihoods sacrificed at the altar of public opinion. Niel Golightly was pushed into stepping down from his role as head of communications at Boeing after a 33 year old article surfaced that argued women should not serve in the military.