Finn McRedmond: We should refuse to indulge the cult of celebrities any longer

Not much good can be said of 2020. Perhaps we needn’t remind ourselves of that. But as such a testing year draws to a close we ought to dwell on the silver-linings; the unexpected but not unwelcome by-products of an otherwise irredeemably bad trip around the sun.

The cult of celebrity is in crisis, catalysed by a pandemic that revealed a vast chasm of experience between the rich and famous, and everyone else. Through ill-advised stunt after ill-advised stunt, celebrities began digging the graves of their appeal. And thanks to an endless barrage of tone-deaf messages from all manner of stars throughout the Covid-19 crisis, any goodwill we harboured for A-listers is fast dissipating.