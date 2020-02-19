Tale as old as time: politician claims one thing, does the opposite. Boris Johnson was clear – in speeches given while foreign secretary and prime minister – that the completion of Brexit would mark a new dawn for a “truly global Britain”.

But there has long been a tension between his words and actions – and the latest chapter in the Johnson story is no different. Wednesday saw the announcement of the Tories’ new points-based immigration system, and with it the demolition of the bold claims Johnson has made about the UK’s new global trajectory. Also sullied beyond repair are Johnson’s repeated attempts to cast himself as a liberal Conservative of the revered ‘One Nation’ tradition.