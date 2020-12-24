Finn McRedmond: Brexit is not some sort of karmic justice

Five days out from Christmas Heathrow airport was thronged with travellers desperate to get home before travel bans came into effect. Millions more in London and the southeast of England were cut off from the rest of the country under new Covid-19 restrictions. Cases reached their highest reported levels. Concerns about food shortages abounded thanks to freight restrictions with France. And all of this was happening against the backdrop of the fast-approaching Brexit deadline, with no deal to speak of.

The prevailing narrative was, amid this catastrophe, how could the British government possibly fail to seek an extension for the Brexit deadline? How could it refuse to concede on its current (though often changing) red lines? There has rarely been so much at stake and if Boris Johnson’s team does not procure a deal they once claimed was oven-ready, what on earth is their function?