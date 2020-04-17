The coalition framework document produced by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil looks more like a blank cheque designed to entice the smaller Dáil parties into their embrace than a realistic proposal for government. The trouble about blank cheques is that they can create delusions of unlimited spending power to foster unrealistic aspirations.

The framers of the document say they have been purposely vague in order to allow the smaller parties have a genuine input into any agreed programme for government but what they have done is to signal a willingness to indulge fantasy economics which they strenuously opposed during the recent election campaign.