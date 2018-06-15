Finding that valuable time to re-engage with Germany
If Ireland is serious about Germany it will take it seriously, and on its terms
The German flag flies in front of the Bundesbank HQ in Frankfurt. The pressing issue for Ireland in Germany is credibility. Photograph: Ralph Orlowski/Bloomberg
A German army band gave a jaunty rendition of the Irish national anthem on Tuesday evening in Munich for Tánaiste Simon Coveney. Unfortunately Mr Coveney wasn’t there to hear the soldiers play The Soldier’s Song.