The Southern Taskgroup on Abortion and Reproductive Topics (Start), an organisation representing 250 abortion providers, recently estimated that they are providing between 800 and 900 abortions per month. If that figure is accurate, over the course of a year there will be between 9,600 and 10,800 abortions carried out by these GPs alone.

There are 317 GPs providing abortion. If the additional 67 doctors not represented by Start are providing abortions at the same rate, that is an additional 2,570 to 2,890 abortions a year. That adds up to between 12,170 and 13,690 abortions a year. This is not counting abortions in hospitals and those still travelling to Britain.