Saturday’s election has left Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the floor and in a state of shock. Like everybody else, including Sinn Féin, they simply didn’t see the political tsunami until it hit them.

However, when they cease to be winded and come to their full senses, they will realise that the only way Sinn Féin will not become the driving force in the next government is by the two parties coming to an arrangement of some kind for the government of Ireland over the next five years.