Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael must join forces and grasp housing crisis
Parties must accept voters demand change and take radical action
The Constitution is no barrier whatsoever to radically different policy choices or to State intervention to tackle homelessness. Photograph: Alan Betson
Saturday’s election has left Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the floor and in a state of shock. Like everybody else, including Sinn Féin, they simply didn’t see the political tsunami until it hit them.
However, when they cease to be winded and come to their full senses, they will realise that the only way Sinn Féin will not become the driving force in the next government is by the two parties coming to an arrangement of some kind for the government of Ireland over the next five years.