Fear in Washington as Trump presidency enters its final weeks
Even if Trump’s worst instincts are kept in check, the GOP is in a dangerous place
US president Donald Trump. Photograph: Samuel Corum/The New York Times
The closing chapter of Donald Trump’s presidency was never going to conclude quietly. After four tumultuous years in the White House, the outgoing president is continuing his attack on the norms of American democracy right up to the end.
With just over two weeks remaining until Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump is doing everything in his power to stop the inevitable, increasingly resembling an irrational elderly monarch refusing to cede power.