Ever Given: How one ship threw global commerce into chaos

Suez Canal blockage highlights once again how vulnerable our supply chains are

John Mangan

A tugboat near the Ever Given container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal blocking passage of other ships and causing a traffic jam for cargo vessels. Photograph: Suez Canal Authority/EPA

A tugboat near the Ever Given container ship which ran aground in the Suez Canal blocking passage of other ships and causing a traffic jam for cargo vessels. Photograph: Suez Canal Authority/EPA

The world has watched in recent days ,with a mixture of fascination and trepidation, as a giant container ship incapacitated a critical part of the global transport network. It's not the first time a disruption on this scale has happened – and most likely will not be the last.

Recall how in 2010 the Icelandic ash cloud affected air traffic. In 2016 Hanjin, one of the leading container shipping lines, collapsed leading to major product delivery delays, especially in the US in the lead up to the Thanksgiving retail rush.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.