EU reveals indifference as it takes its threat to North’s food supply to the wire
Commission is oblivious to rare show of Stormont unity
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster (left) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at a press conference in Stormont. Photograph: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/PA Wire
A farcical Stormont deadlock this week over Covid restrictions has obscured a Brexit miracle. Sinn Féin and the DUP found enough common ground to write a joint letter to the European Commission, pleading with it to exempt Northern supermarkets from sea border paperwork.
The Commission is refusing to waive requirements for health certificates on agrifood coming into the North from Britain, threatening price rises and disruption to supplies.