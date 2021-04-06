Emma de Souza: People in Northern Ireland have moved on, even if the politics have not

John Hume once said, “The real division of Ireland is not a line drawn on the map, but in the minds and hearts of its people”. As such, the creation of the Border in 1921 did not just partition the island of Ireland, but it partitioned minds.

As conversations shift to the possibility of reunifying the island, the disconnect between citizens North and South comes into sharp focus. The perception of a Northern Ireland at odds with itself serves only those who have grown comfortable with its persistently divided constitutional status, disregarding the disposition of all others who share the region.