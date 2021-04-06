Emma de Souza: People in Northern Ireland have moved on, even if the politics have not

Emma de Souza: Outdated, lazy perceptions continue to circulate in the Republic

Emma de Souza

The tensions within politics in Northern Ireland have felt increasingly taut, but politics and people don’t always correlate. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

The tensions within politics in Northern Ireland have felt increasingly taut, but politics and people don’t always correlate. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

John Hume once said, “The real division of Ireland is not a line drawn on the map, but in the minds and hearts of its people”. As such, the creation of the Border in 1921 did not just partition the island of Ireland, but it partitioned minds.

As conversations shift to the possibility of reunifying the island, the disconnect between citizens North and South comes into sharp focus. The perception of a Northern Ireland at odds with itself serves only those who have grown comfortable with its persistently divided constitutional status, disregarding the disposition of all others who share the region.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.