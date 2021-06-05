Elitist and hypocritical: Of course the Vatican welcomed Johnson home

Weren’t the wedding pictures lovely? The tumbling wisteria, Carrie Johnson in her thrifty, rented, Greek-designed gown, gazing adoringly at her man as the sunlight glints in his artfully tousled hair. It was all so sweetly romantic, you had to really squint to make out the double standards.

The fact that it took place in a Catholic church – not just any Catholic church either, but the grandmother of them all in Britain, Westminster Cathedral – despite the groom Boris Johnson being a twice-divorced Anglican rightly raised the hackles of Catholics. But double standards in either the Catholic Church or the life of Boris Johnson surely can’t come as a surprise to anyone.