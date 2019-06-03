The Phoenix Park – protect and conserve: The Irish Times view

It would be a betrayal of the park’s unique characteristics if its qualities are compromised

Since 1986, Dublin’s Phoenix Park has been designated as a National Historic Park, and for good reason: its enclosure in the mid-17th century, to protect the royal deer herd, is one of the most important legacies to Dublin of James Butler, the great Duke of Ormonde, as viceroy of Ireland during the reign of Charles II. Photograph: David Sleator

Since 1986, Dublin’s Phoenix Park has been designated as a National Historic Park, and for good reason: its enclosure in the mid-17th century, to protect the royal deer herd, is one of the most important legacies to Dublin of James Butler, the great Duke of Ormonde, as viceroy of Ireland during the reign of Charles II. Photograph: David Sleator

 

It is one of Dublin’s great boasts that the city has the largest enclosed public park of any European capital. But the Phoenix Park is more than just its size alone. Since 1986, it has been designated as a National Historic Park, and for good reason: its enclosure in the mid-17th century, to protect the royal deer herd, is one of the most important legacies to Dublin of James Butler, the great Duke of Ormonde, as viceroy of Ireland during the reign of Charles II.

The Office of Public Works, which is the park’s custodian, has prepared a draft strategic review aimed at enhancing the “visitor experience” of this uniquely valuable public amenity. Many of its proposals are welcome, including restoration of the Magazine Fort as a visitor attraction, although it’s questionable whether this would require a funicular railway. Similarly, there must be doubts about the provision and staffing of new “welcome pavilions” flanking the main entrance from Parkgate Street.

Installing an underground rail station in the tunnel beneath the park, to serve Dublin Zoo, seems fanciful at a time when there are much more pressing demands for public transport investment. More controversially, the review recommends creating a large surface car park at the Ashtown Castle Visitor Centre, where the annual Bloom Festival is held. It also fails to make recommendations to curtail the use of Chesterfield Avenue, the main route through the park, by car commuters while city buses are excluded.

The first priority of any plan must be to “protect and conserve the historic landscape character of the Phoenix Park and its archaeological, architectural and natural heritage whilst facilitating … the sustainable use of of the park’s resources for recreation and other appropriate activities”. That’s what the OPW’s conservation management plan pledged in 2011, in addition to “maintaining its sense of peace and tranquility” – which is, after all, why the park is so valued by Dubliners and visitors to the city. It would be a betrayal of the Phoenix Park’s long history if these qualities were compromised in any way.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.