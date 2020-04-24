The Irish Times view on vaccines: bridging the immunity gap

Scientists around the world are working at an unprecedented pace to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus

A person being injected as part of human trials in the UK for a coronavirus vaccine as an Oxford University vaccine trial for Coronavirus began this week. Photograph: Pool/ PA Wire

A person being injected as part of human trials in the UK for a coronavirus vaccine as an Oxford University vaccine trial for Coronavirus began this week. Photograph: Pool/ PA Wire

 

The urgent need for a Covid-19 vaccine underscores the pivotal role immunisations play in protecting lives and economies. Scientists around the world are working at an unprecedented pace in an effort to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The most optimistic timescale is for a usable vaccine to be available in 18 months, but this must be set against a four-year average timescale for new vaccine development.

There are multiple reasons for this slow pace. Much remains to be discovered about the novel coronavirus – whether it will remain stable or if it will mutate in a similar way to influenza; how effective the first of any newly developed vaccines will be; and, most importantly, the safety profile of any new vaccine, which needs to be established before any mass immunisation campaign begins.

This week is European Immunisation Week, an annual event promoted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness of the importance of immunisation in preserving human life. Organisers have this year chosen to emphasise the risk of infectious disease outbreaks when routine childhood vaccinations are missed – as is inevitable in health systems that have sharply pivoted to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

In 2018, around 527,000 children missed their first dose of measles vaccine in the WHO European region. One year later the measles virus exposed immunity gaps in Europe, infecting over 100,000 people across all age groups. As the WHO has pointed out, it is critical that routine immunisation programmes continue during this crisis, and reaching the most vulnerable children who have missed routine immunisations in the past should be prioritised.

Immunisation programmes have been under pressure in recent times from anti-vaccine activists. But there are signs of greater interest in having children vaccinated among parents who have hesitated in the past, as they witness the devastation wreaked by Covid-19. GPs and public health doctors must ensure immunisation clinics are prioritised as part of returning services to normal.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.