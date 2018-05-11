The Irish Times view on unqualified medical ‘consultants’
Dysfunctional nature of the healthcare system has been exposed once again
Upholding a decision by the Medical Council to cancel the registration of an individual consultant, following a series of medical errors, Mr Justice Peter Kelly criticised the HSE, emphasised the importance of patient care and forwarded a copy of his judgement to Minister for Health Simon Harris (above), his department, related health organisations and the Attorney General. Photograph: Tom Honan